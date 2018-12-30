New women's fashion store for Carrick-on-Shannon in 2019

Menary's in Carrick-on-Shannon have announced that UK Fashion Store Dorothy Perkins will opening in their Department in 2019.

Established over 90 years ago, Dorothy Perkins is now one of the biggest fashion retailers in the country, with nearly 600 UK stores and over 50 international outlets.

Dorothy Perkins' ranges are updated weekly in store and daily online. The brand offers sizes 6 to 22, and a wide range of collections including Tall, Petite, Maternity, Lingerie, Shoes and Accessories. Dorothy Perkins provides affordable, feminine fashion and a shopping experience customers clearly love - a jersey top is sold every two seconds and the store has won numerous awards for its collections.

With an age range of 25 - 40 years, Dorothy Perkins has the widest customer base of all our brands. The average Dorothy Perkins customer is in her early thirties and she's likely to be a busy mum or working woman. She loves fashion and takes a close interest in the new trends, but often doesn't feel able to carry off some of the latest looks. She's not always confident about her body, and doesn't always know what suits her, so Dorothy Perkins gives her fashion inspiration and advice. Quality, fit and price are all important to her.

Menary's is located in Rosebank Retail Park on the Dublin Road, Carrick-on-Shannon.