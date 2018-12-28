BREAKING NEWS: Three juveniles to appear before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on theft charges

Three juveniles are set to appear before a special sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court this evening (December 28, 2018) charged with a number of theft offences.

Local gardai were investigating the theft of mobile phones from a shop in Carrick-on-Shannon and a 'drive-off' from a petrol station on December 27, 2018 when they intercepted a vehicle containing the three juveniles at Clonturk Roundabout on the N4 near Dromod at around 3pm.

The driver of the car is believed to be just 14-years-of age. He was detained along with two other juveniles.

They were later charged with theft and possession of stolen number plates.

They will be appearing before a special sitting of the court this evening at 5pm.