The 44th Kiltoghert Adult Christmas Party will take place in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday, January 6th, 2019.

Those who received invitations are reminded to reply as early as possible but not later than Friday, January 4th, 2019.

This deadline is essential in order to let the hotel know well in advance the numbers attending.

In case the organisers have inadvertently overlooked sending anybody an invitation, then please contact any of the parish clergy or Seán Murray (Mobile No: 0861266738), so that the oversight can be rectified.

The organisers will once again be appealing to the ladies of the parish to provide them with confectionery in the line of cakes, tarts, mince pies, etc.

Any further financial assistance will also be appreciated and acknowledged post-party.