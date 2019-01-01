Man charged with assaulting Leitrim garda

A man is due to appear at a special sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court today, New Year's Day, charged with assaulting an on-duty garda.

It is alleged the man assaulted the garda on New Year's Eve on Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon as he was being interviewed and searched.

The garda received medical treatment following the incident.

Meanwhile three people were arrested for drunken driving between December 24 and January 1.

Gardai also reported that although there were large crowds in Carrick-on-Shannon to celebrate the New Year there were plenty of garda resources on duty to deal with any incidents.