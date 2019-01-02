Wicklow man charged with assaulting Carrick-on-Shannon garda

A Wicklow man has appeared before a special sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court yesterday (January 1, 2019) to face charges in relation to assaulting a garda and possession of drugs.

Jamie Bourne, 1 Glenbrook Park, Delgany, Wicklow, is charged with possession of a controlled drug (cocaine) at Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon on December 31, 2018 and assault causing harm to a garda at the same location on the same date.

The matter was adjourned to Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on February 2, 2019 for mention. Mr Bourne was remanded on bail on condition that he surrender his passport and not apply for any new travel documents; that he reside at 1 Glenbrook Park; that he provide a number for a phone to be left on, charged and answered at all times and that he notify gardai of any changes to the above.