Meath man convicted of theft of eir cable wires

“This type of offence is happening all too often,” said Judge Kevin P Kilrane prior to imposing a conviction against Johnny Stokes, 6 Castlemeadows Ring Road, Trim, Co Meath.

Mr Stokes appeared before last week’s sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court in relation to the theft of overhead suspension and underground cable from eir, Cortober on August 8, 2017.

When the case came before Court last July a co-accused Patrick Stokes, 8 Castle Meadows, Trim was convicted and sentenced to 11 in months in prison, with the final four months suspended.

Last July, Insp Dennis Harrington gave background to the case saying, shortly after 1am Gda Murray and Gda Burke were on mobile patrol turning in the direction of Lidl when they observed a vehicle parked on waste ground.

The rear doors of the Ford Transit were open and a male came from behind the van who was said to have been “sweating profusely” and was “startled” to see the Gardaí.

The back of the van was packed with heavy duty cable while three handsaws were placed near the door.

Prior to adjourning matters in July, Judge Kilrane said, “There may be some hope of rehabilitation for Johnny Stokes. If there is anything against him or a credible allegation he may face prison.”

When the case was re-visited last week, Sgt Michael Gallagher told the Court there was, “Nothing new against the defendant.”

Finalising matters Judge Kilrane said, “He was involved in the theft of cable from eir valued at €3,400. This type of offence is happening all too often. It’s a very serious offence. The amount they receive bears no relationship to the damage they cause. It is out and out vandalism.”

Judge Kilrane imposed a conviction and a €500 fine and it was agreed €300 bail money already in Court could be used as part payment.