Names of GP’s offering abortions will not be published

The HSE has said the names of GP’s offering abortion services across the north west will not be published.

Those wishing to use the service are being advised to contact the dedicated ‘My Options’ helpline where they will be directed to a service in their local area.

From January 1st abortion services became available to women here in Ireland. Currently 179 GPs across the country are signed up, but it is also understood there are two counties in Ireland where no GP abortion service is available.

The Leitrim Observer asked the HSE if Leitrim is one of the counties without the GP abortion service, but we were told the HSE has agreed an approach that GP’s details will not be published.

The Health Service Executive says details of where they can get abortion care are provided directly to people who need it, through the new My Options helpline on 1800 828 010 and will not be made public. The myoptions.ie website provides very clear, accessible information for people experiencing an unplanned pregnancy. Myoptions.ie also gives detailed information on abortion services and how they work, helping to answer the questions and concerns of people experiencing an unplanned pregnancy.’Abortion care will be free of charge to people who need it.

The HSE says there have been quite a lot of calls to the helpline already.

The HSE did not answer our query about when abortion services will be available in Sligo University Hospital and Cavan General Hospital, but they provided a list of maternity units providing abortion care:

- National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, Dublin

- Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar

- Rotunda Hospital, Dublin

- Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda

- University Hospital Galway

- Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar

- University Maternity Hospital Limerick

- Cork University Maternity Hospital

- University Hospital Waterford

What abortion services will be provided?



The law allows abortion in the following cases: