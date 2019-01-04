Carrick-on-Shannon
Can you help reunite this kitten with its owner?
This kitten was found in Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday.
The search is on for the owners of a 'very friendly' little kitten found beside Coffey's Coffee Shop in Carrick-on-Shannon yesterday, January 3, 2019.
The kitten has been brought to Crowe's Veterinary Clinic and an appeal has now been released to find her owner.
If you own this kitten or know her owner please contact Crowe's Veterinary Clinic on (071) 9621848.
