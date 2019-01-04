Funding for a host of rural communities in Leitrim

Rural communities in Leitrim are major beneficiaries of the Community Enhancement Programme which was announced today by the Government.

"This Community Enhancement Programme has provided funding to communities to enhance facilities in rural areas. It was great to see the wide variety of local projects supported across the region," according to Senator Frank Feighan.

"This programme helps support important work by many communities.



The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring said, "Having allocated over €12.5 million under the Community Enhancement Programme in 2018, I am delighted to be able to announce the more than 3,000 projects which are set to benefit from it. A relatively small amount of money can go a long way and this investment will greatly benefit local community projects throughout the country.

"The funding has been allocated in a way that takes deprivation levels into account and I am confident that those communities who need it most, whether in cities, towns or rural areas, will benefit."

The application process for the CEP is administered by Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) in each Local Authority area. There was an open application process when the CEP was originally launched in May.

The beneficiaries in Co. Leitrim are:

1st Leitrim Scouts Ballinamore €740 - Boiler and tent

Annaduff ICA €900 - Seating and planters

Annaduff/Drumsna/Jamestown Defibrillator group €905 - First Aid Equipment

Aughavas GAA club €618 - Camera lens

Aughavas Parish Improvements Scheme - €3,000 Garden and safety equipment

Aughawillan GAA €740 - Flooring in fitness room

Ballinaglera GAA €740 - Upgrade Sports Hall

Ballinamore Angling & Tourism €740 - Sign, office equipment and furniture

Ballinamore Angling Club €235 - Signage

Ballinamore Childcare CLG €740 - Printer and photocopier

Ballinamore Community Arts Group €740 - Projector

Ballinamore Community Council €740 - Laptop and printer

Ballinamore Men's Shed €4,000 - Catering and Office Equipment

Ballinamore Tidy Towns €740 - Replace old seating

Blueway Guides €900 - Camping equipment

Bornacoola Community Development Association - €3,000 Development of Community Facility

Bornacoola GAA €900 - Mobile Goal Posts

Bornacoola Gun and Conservation Club €900 - Mobile clay trap

Bredagh Old School Committee €5,500 - Safety, Catering Equip, Develop of Community facility

Cappagh Residents Association €900 - Strimmer

Carrick Rowing Club €3,000 - Upgrade of Building

Carrick Table Tennis Club €900 - Table tennis tables

Carrigallen Day Care €740 - Defibrillator

Church of Ireland, Manorhamilton - €1,000 CCTV

Cloone Community Centre - €5,000 IT/Office Equipment, Storage

Cloone Defilrillator Group - €3,000 Training and safety equipment

Cloone Youth Club €740 - Laptop, printer, storage cabinet

Corryard Wood Residents Association €740 - Trees and planting supplies

Dromahair Community Playschool Ltd €10,000 - Upgrade of Building

Dromahair Development Association/ Tidy Towns €5,282 - IT/Office Equipment and training equipment

Drumkeerin Youth Cafe €10,000 - Upgrade of Building

Drumreilly Community Centre Committee €6,000 - Development of Community Centre

Drumreilly Development Group €740 - Gardening equipment

Drumshanbo Athletics Club €740 - Sports equipment

Drumshanbo Enterprise Centre €740 - Tile hallway

Drumshanbo Handball Club €740 - LED lighting

Drumsna Boxing Club €3,000 - Sports Equipment

Drumsna Dev Association CLG €3,000 - Development of Community Facility

Drumsna Foroige €900 - Laptop bags, software, projector and camcorder

Drumstrand Community Partnership CLG t/a Lough Allen Education Centre €740 - Gravel for lakeshore pass

Dun na Bo Residents Association €5,757 - Gardening Equipment, Public Seating, Catering Equipment

Eslin Community Development €900 - Gym equipment

Fenagh Community Centre €500 - Coffee machine and catering supplies

Fenagh Defibrillator Committee €740 - Defibrillator

Fenagh Visitor Centre €740 - Boiler, cash register and printer

Glencar Community Resource Trust Ltd €1,000 - Cooker and Fridge

Gortletteragh Community Development €3,000 - Development of Community Facility

Gorvagh Community Centre €3,000 - Upgrade of Building

Hyde Tce Residents Association €900 - Tables and chairs

Keeldra Lake Amenity Dev €7,500 - Sports Equipment/Safety Equipment

Killargue Community Development €3,120 - Development of Community Centre

Kiltoghert Community Development €900 - Cooker and chairs

Kiltubrid Church of Ireland Restoration Fund €740 - Lawnmower

Kiltubrid Defibrillator Group €740 - Waterproof storage for defibrillators

Kiltyclogher Community Council €3,000 - Development of Community Centre

Kinlough Community Development €3,000 - Development of Community Centre/Safety Equipment

Kinlough Tidy Towns €1,000 - Polytunnel for Community Garden

Knocklongford Residents Association €635 - Lawnmower

Lahard Residents Association €740 - Groundworks for poly tunnels

Leitrim Assoc for People with Disabilities €3,000 - IT/Office Equipment

Leitrim Calling €740 - Office Equipment

Leitrim Gaels Community Dev Ltd €900 - Defibrillator and cabinet

Leitrim Intercultural Forum €830 - Garden hardware and supplies

Leitrim International Group €900 - Display board, table and chairs

Leitrim Village Active Age Group €3,000 - Garden Equipment

Leitrim Village Development €900 - Lawnmower and strimmer

Leitrim Village ICA €900 - Projector and screen

Little Rascals Playschool Aughavas/Cloone €740 - Table/chairs and changing facility

Manorhamilton Community Tennis Club €3,000 - Safety Equipment

Manorhamilton Enterprise Forum €700 - Laptop and printer

Manorhamilton Girls Brigade €806 - Photocopier

Manorhamilton Tidy Towns €780 - Hedge trimmer and brush cutter

Millennium Choir €700 - Sound equipment

Mohill 4th Leitrim Scout Group €900 - Kayaking helmets and canoe paddles

Mohill Community Network €3,000 - Garden Equipment/Public Seating

Mohill Country Market €452 - Tables and catering supplies

Mohill Family Support Centre CLG €3,000 - IT Equipment, garden equipment and public seating

Mohill Horse Fair Festival €900 - Sculpture

Mothers Union Manorhamiltion €1,000 - Kitchen Equipment

Naomh Padraig Residents Assoc €740 - Lawnmower and garden supplies

Newtowngore & Corrawallen Church of Ireland Parish €740 - Tables and chairs

Newtownmanor Community Development €3,000 - Development of Community Centre

North Leitrim Women's Centre €8,951 - Training Equipment

Redeemed Christian Church of God Maranatha Parish €900 - Keyboard and drums

Rinn Shannon & District Angling Club €760 - Life jackets and BBQ

Rossinver Community Development Committee €821 - Signage and water boiler

Rossinver Youth Project €800 - Laptop and printer

Shannonside Travellers Women's Group €800 - Overlocker and laptop

South Leitrim Neighbourhood Youth Project €4,000 - IT/Office Equipment/Sports Equipment

South Leitrim Community Health Forum €740 - Laptop and printer

The Dock €900 - Wide Screen

Townspark Residents Association €881 - Pathway, seating, trees and shrubs

Tullaghan Development Association €3,000 - IT/Office Equipment and training equipment

YKEA Youth Club, Mohill €5,757 - Development of Community Facility

Youth Work Ireland North Connaught - €740 Air Hockey table and bench