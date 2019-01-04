Grants announced
Funding for a host of rural communities in Leitrim
Community Enhancement Programme
Rural communities in Leitrim are major beneficiaries of the Community Enhancement Programme which was announced today by the Government.
"This Community Enhancement Programme has provided funding to communities to enhance facilities in rural areas. It was great to see the wide variety of local projects supported across the region," according to Senator Frank Feighan.
"This programme helps support important work by many communities.
The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring said, "Having allocated over €12.5 million under the Community Enhancement Programme in 2018, I am delighted to be able to announce the more than 3,000 projects which are set to benefit from it. A relatively small amount of money can go a long way and this investment will greatly benefit local community projects throughout the country.
"The funding has been allocated in a way that takes deprivation levels into account and I am confident that those communities who need it most, whether in cities, towns or rural areas, will benefit."
The application process for the CEP is administered by Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) in each Local Authority area. There was an open application process when the CEP was originally launched in May.
The beneficiaries in Co. Leitrim are:
1st Leitrim Scouts Ballinamore €740 - Boiler and tent
Annaduff ICA €900 - Seating and planters
Annaduff/Drumsna/Jamestown Defibrillator group €905 - First Aid Equipment
Aughavas GAA club €618 - Camera lens
Aughavas Parish Improvements Scheme - €3,000 Garden and safety equipment
Aughawillan GAA €740 - Flooring in fitness room
Ballinaglera GAA €740 - Upgrade Sports Hall
Ballinamore Angling & Tourism €740 - Sign, office equipment and furniture
Ballinamore Angling Club €235 - Signage
Ballinamore Childcare CLG €740 - Printer and photocopier
Ballinamore Community Arts Group €740 - Projector
Ballinamore Community Council €740 - Laptop and printer
Ballinamore Men's Shed €4,000 - Catering and Office Equipment
Ballinamore Tidy Towns €740 - Replace old seating
Blueway Guides €900 - Camping equipment
Bornacoola Community Development Association - €3,000 Development of Community Facility
Bornacoola GAA €900 - Mobile Goal Posts
Bornacoola Gun and Conservation Club €900 - Mobile clay trap
Bredagh Old School Committee €5,500 - Safety, Catering Equip, Develop of Community facility
Cappagh Residents Association €900 - Strimmer
Carrick Rowing Club €3,000 - Upgrade of Building
Carrick Table Tennis Club €900 - Table tennis tables
Carrigallen Day Care €740 - Defibrillator
Church of Ireland, Manorhamilton - €1,000 CCTV
Cloone Community Centre - €5,000 IT/Office Equipment, Storage
Cloone Defilrillator Group - €3,000 Training and safety equipment
Cloone Youth Club €740 - Laptop, printer, storage cabinet
Corryard Wood Residents Association €740 - Trees and planting supplies
Dromahair Community Playschool Ltd €10,000 - Upgrade of Building
Dromahair Development Association/ Tidy Towns €5,282 - IT/Office Equipment and training equipment
Drumkeerin Youth Cafe €10,000 - Upgrade of Building
Drumreilly Community Centre Committee €6,000 - Development of Community Centre
Drumreilly Development Group €740 - Gardening equipment
Drumshanbo Athletics Club €740 - Sports equipment
Drumshanbo Enterprise Centre €740 - Tile hallway
Drumshanbo Handball Club €740 - LED lighting
Drumsna Boxing Club €3,000 - Sports Equipment
Drumsna Dev Association CLG €3,000 - Development of Community Facility
Drumsna Foroige €900 - Laptop bags, software, projector and camcorder
Drumstrand Community Partnership CLG t/a Lough Allen Education Centre €740 - Gravel for lakeshore pass
Dun na Bo Residents Association €5,757 - Gardening Equipment, Public Seating, Catering Equipment
Eslin Community Development €900 - Gym equipment
Fenagh Community Centre €500 - Coffee machine and catering supplies
Fenagh Defibrillator Committee €740 - Defibrillator
Fenagh Visitor Centre €740 - Boiler, cash register and printer
Glencar Community Resource Trust Ltd €1,000 - Cooker and Fridge
Gortletteragh Community Development €3,000 - Development of Community Facility
Gorvagh Community Centre €3,000 - Upgrade of Building
Hyde Tce Residents Association €900 - Tables and chairs
Keeldra Lake Amenity Dev €7,500 - Sports Equipment/Safety Equipment
Killargue Community Development €3,120 - Development of Community Centre
Kiltoghert Community Development €900 - Cooker and chairs
Kiltubrid Church of Ireland Restoration Fund €740 - Lawnmower
Kiltubrid Defibrillator Group €740 - Waterproof storage for defibrillators
Kiltyclogher Community Council €3,000 - Development of Community Centre
Kinlough Community Development €3,000 - Development of Community Centre/Safety Equipment
Kinlough Tidy Towns €1,000 - Polytunnel for Community Garden
Knocklongford Residents Association €635 - Lawnmower
Lahard Residents Association €740 - Groundworks for poly tunnels
Leitrim Assoc for People with Disabilities €3,000 - IT/Office Equipment
Leitrim Calling €740 - Office Equipment
Leitrim Gaels Community Dev Ltd €900 - Defibrillator and cabinet
Leitrim Intercultural Forum €830 - Garden hardware and supplies
Leitrim International Group €900 - Display board, table and chairs
Leitrim Village Active Age Group €3,000 - Garden Equipment
Leitrim Village Development €900 - Lawnmower and strimmer
Leitrim Village ICA €900 - Projector and screen
Little Rascals Playschool Aughavas/Cloone €740 - Table/chairs and changing facility
Manorhamilton Community Tennis Club €3,000 - Safety Equipment
Manorhamilton Enterprise Forum €700 - Laptop and printer
Manorhamilton Girls Brigade €806 - Photocopier
Manorhamilton Tidy Towns €780 - Hedge trimmer and brush cutter
Millennium Choir €700 - Sound equipment
Mohill 4th Leitrim Scout Group €900 - Kayaking helmets and canoe paddles
Mohill Community Network €3,000 - Garden Equipment/Public Seating
Mohill Country Market €452 - Tables and catering supplies
Mohill Family Support Centre CLG €3,000 - IT Equipment, garden equipment and public seating
Mohill Horse Fair Festival €900 - Sculpture
Mothers Union Manorhamiltion €1,000 - Kitchen Equipment
Naomh Padraig Residents Assoc €740 - Lawnmower and garden supplies
Newtowngore & Corrawallen Church of Ireland Parish €740 - Tables and chairs
Newtownmanor Community Development €3,000 - Development of Community Centre
North Leitrim Women's Centre €8,951 - Training Equipment
Redeemed Christian Church of God Maranatha Parish €900 - Keyboard and drums
Rinn Shannon & District Angling Club €760 - Life jackets and BBQ
Rossinver Community Development Committee €821 - Signage and water boiler
Rossinver Youth Project €800 - Laptop and printer
Shannonside Travellers Women's Group €800 - Overlocker and laptop
South Leitrim Neighbourhood Youth Project €4,000 - IT/Office Equipment/Sports Equipment
South Leitrim Community Health Forum €740 - Laptop and printer
The Dock €900 - Wide Screen
Townspark Residents Association €881 - Pathway, seating, trees and shrubs
Tullaghan Development Association €3,000 - IT/Office Equipment and training equipment
YKEA Youth Club, Mohill €5,757 - Development of Community Facility
Youth Work Ireland North Connaught - €740 Air Hockey table and bench
