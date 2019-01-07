Appeal for witnesses after Bus Eireann attacked in Enniskillen

The PSNI in Fermanagh is appealing for information and witnesses after a passenger window was smashed on a bus from the Republic of Ireland across the border.

The Bus Eireann expressway bus had it's passenger window smashed on the Derrylin Road, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh on December 29 at 7.50pm.

The PSNI in Enniskillen said they are appealing for information and detailed that the window was smashed as the bus traveled on the Derrylin Road, Enniskillen as something was thrown at it.

Anyone with information are asked to call the PSNI (from the Republic) on 004428 90650222.