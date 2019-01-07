New respite service in Tullaghan to open in March

The new respite service for those with disabilities is expected to open at the end of February and take admissions from in March in Tullaghan.

The 4 bed centre-based respite centre in Tullaghan, was built by a private provider and will deliver approximately 1,300 additional beds in a full year. The large HSE owned house in Tullaghan will be easily accessible for people from both Co Sligo and Co Leitrim.



The centre will alleviate the provision of local respite services to support people with disabilities and their carers. It had been expected to open in 2018 but the HSE has advised a new starting date in March.

The new residential respite centre will alternate adult and children respite stays. The successful tender was from Rehabcare and they already have a comprehensive project underway in recruiting the appropriate staff for the respite centre.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Eamon Scanlon was informed about the opening of the centre at the end of December by the HSE. Rehabcare have advised the HSE that they want to meet with families in the region next month to prepare for the opening of the centre.

Sligo and Leitrim have also been awarded funding for a Home from Home/ Home Sharing service. This would mean a host family may accommodate day, night or weekend respite for families with people with disabilities. This project has engaged a social worker to assess the potential host family, Home sharing Committee and Respite Co-Ordinator. There are currently six host families supporting respite opportunities with the intent to extend the number of host families overtime.

Also read: New respite centre under construction in Tullaghan