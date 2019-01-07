Evacuation in Enniskillen over First World War shell discovery

Homes have been evacuated in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh this morning after a suspected First World War shell was discovered during building work near a PSNI station.

The device was discovered during construction work near the Enniskillen PSNI station this morning, Monday, January 7 and police evacuated properties in the nearby area.

According to the PSNI, "A cordon has also been put in place on part of Lough Erne. I appreciate this will cause disruption in the area for those impacted, however, keeping people safe is of paramount importance and we will not take any risks."

"In the meantime, I want to thank those affected for their patience as we work to clear the area."

It is expected the shell will be safely detonated in Lough Erne.

