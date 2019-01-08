Dry with patches of drizzle in Leitrim today

Today, Tuesday, January 8 is expected to be a largely dry day with cloud and a few sunny spells in parts but with occasional patches of light rain or drizzle.

Highest temperatures of 8 to 9 degrees and light Northwesterly breezes.

Tonight will stay cloudy and misty along Atlantic coasts with patchy rain or drizzle but mostly dry elsewhere with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures 2 to 4 degrees in the East with a touch of frost, but 5 to 7 degrees near west coasts in just light variable winds.

Expect a cloudy week and spells of rain throughout this week.