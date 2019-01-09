Neven Maguire is back on our screens with a new Irish food trail

Celebrity Chef Neven Maguire from MacNean Bistro in Blacklion, Co Cavan will return to our screens this week with a brand new seven-part series of his hugely popular Food Trails programmes.

Neven's Irish Seafood Trails is his first series dedicated to seafood. His journey around Ireland takes Neven to Mayo, Cork, Donegal, Sligo, Kerry, Galway, Dublin and Kilkenny, as he discovers the very best of Irish seafood and braves some choppy waters!

In this Wednesday evening's episode (January 9), the popular border chef heads to Mayo. His first stop is the stunning Clew Bay where Neven takes a boat out to meet Michael Mulloy, a mussel farmer who shows Neven how it’s done, and treats him to some mussels cooked on board.

Back on dry land, Neven visits the Knockranny House Hotel in Westport where head chef Seamus Commons shares a recipe for Haddock and Bon Bons. Venturing south, Neven visits Ireland’s only fjord at Killary, where a boat trip is the best way to explore the beautiful scenery.

Neven then calls in at the intriguingly named Misunderstood Heron food truck for a freshly made fish pasty. To end his Mayo seafood adventures, Neven returns to Clew Bay and a choppy sea to visit the Clare Island Organic Salmon Farm. To complete this first programme Neven prepares delicious Salmon Burgers.

Neven's Irish Seafood Trails is produced and directed by David Hare for InproductionTV and is sponsored by BORD BIA.

Next week sees Neven travel to Cork. Starting in Baltimore, Neven takes a boat trip with Cornie Bohane, a local prawn fisherman. This is Neven’s first attempt at fishing for prawns, or ‘pink shrimp’, and Cornie shows him the techniques needed to haul a perfect catch. As the weather scuppers plans for a whale watching trip, Neven devises a delicious Plan B, enlisting Youen Jacob from the Waterfront Hotel to cook the prawns from earlier, which Neven then shares with Mícheál Cottrell, owner of the Baltimore Sea Safari.

Still in Baltimore, Neven meets Vicky Gilshenan, head chef at Casey’s Hotel who shows him how to dress a brown crab: an essential seafood skill.

Next, Neven calls in at the Woodcock Smokery in Rosscarbery to meet Sally Barnes: one of the country’s finest fish smokers. Sally demonstrates how she produces her acclaimed, traditionally smoked haddock: a West Cork delicacy. Next week, Neven's recipe is the delicious French fish soup, Bouillabaisse.

Neven's Irish Seafood Trails were air every Wednesday on RTÉ ONE at 8.30pm.

