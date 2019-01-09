'Stitching stories' workshop for Women along the Border

If you are looking for a new hobby in 2019, consider this amazing project in North Leitrim and Fermanagh.



‘Women Along the Border’ is based along the Leitrim Fermanagh border. One of the opening events of ‘Women Along the Border’ was ‘Stitching Stories – The Power of the Needle and Thread’ a talk by Roberta Basic, born in Chile and resident of Northern Ireland, who is the founder of Conflict Textiles, an international collection of ‘arpilleras’ or ‘story quilts’ from around the world, illustrating how women across continents and history tell their stories through the art of needlework.



From this came the idea of creating a story quilt of our border region, showing the villages, landscape, history, memories and what is important to local women living here. They are hoping to create their own ‘soft border’!



The next workshops are being held on Thursday, January 10 in Glenfarne Ballroom of Romance (10am - 12pm); Monday, January 14 in Kiltyclogher Heritage Centre (1 - 3pm); Wednesday, January 16 in Belcoo Healthy Living Centre (10am - 1pm) and Thursday, January 22 in Lough Melvin Holiday Centre, Garrison (2 - 4pm).

Anyone is very welcome to attend one or more of these workshops.



As January is a time to try something new, the ladies are also having a 'Soundbath' in the Ballagh Centre, Rossinver this Friday, January 11 from 2 -3pm. An ancient healing practice, a sound bath involves crystal singing bowls and chimes that literally bathe you in sound and help some people relieve stress and negative feelings.

