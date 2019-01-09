HSE says new Carrick-on-Shannon hospital remains in 2016-2021 Capital Plan

After concerns were raised about the future of the long-awaited new hospital in Carrick-on-Shannon at Monday's Council meeting, a spokesperson for the HSE has stated: "The replacement of St Patrick's Hospital in Carrick-on-Shannon with a new 95 bed Community Nursing Unit is on the current HSE Capital Plan."

The current capital plan runs until 2021 and the proposed new hospital has been included on this list for the last three years.

At Monday's Council meeting concerns were raised about the status of the new hospital and whether the money to build the facility is still available.

It subsequently came to light the the preferred site for this facility, along the Leitrim Road, has been deemed unsuitable because of the costs involved in providing flood protection at this location.

Leitrim County Council Senior Planner, Bernard Greene, said the HSE and Council are currently engaged in pre-planning discussions but added that these discussions were "confidential" and that he could not comment on the discussions.

The spokesperson for the HSE said the current status of the project is that "approval has been granted to proceed with the purchase of a site in Carrick-on-Shannon," although it is not clear if a new site has been chosen or if the HSE are still searching for a new location for the hospital. The HSE has been asked to clarify this point.

The spokesperson further stated that the design and planning application for the new unit will be "progressed in 2019".