Man arrested following Strokestown eviction incident

"As part of ongoing investigations into an incident at Falsk, Strokestown on Sunday 16th December 2018 Gardaí have this morning, Thursday 10th January 2019, arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with this investigation," the garda press office has revealed.

The man was arrested in Co Mayo and is currently detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended.

Investigations are continuing.