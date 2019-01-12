Watch| Seamus O'Rourke and David Rawle launch 'Ireland Lights Up' at Carrigallen GAA

This year Carrigallen GAA are coming on board with Operation Transformation for Ireland Lights Up.

The project is being launched at Carrigallen GAA pitch this Sunday, January 13 at 12.30pm. Everyone is invited, young and old, and of all fitness levels.

Every Thursday from January 17 - February 21 the club will be open for you, your family and friends to come and walk between 7-9pm.



Carrigallen celebrities Seamus O'Rourke and David Rawle have made an amusing video for the launch and will be at the launch this Sunday. Carrigallen GAA would be delighted if you joined them for this event.