Man appears in court in relation to Strokestown incident

A 54-year-old man arrested on the 10th January as part of an investigation in an incident at Strokestown, Co. Roscommon has this morning appeared in court.

The man was brought before a special sitting of Castlerea District Court this morning, 11th January 2019 where he was remanded in custody to appear at Harristown District Court on January 18th 2019.

A second arrest was made this morning at 11th January following a search conducted in Co. Donegal.

The man in his 50s was arrested under the provisions of Section 30 of the offences against the state Act, 1939. He is currently detained at Castlerea Garda Station.

