Flood mitigation works around Kiltoghert

€23,000 funding has been allocated for flood mitigation works at Lough Bran, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The area around Kiltoghert Creamery frequently deals with flooding from the nearby Lough Bran.

Senator Frank Feighan has warmly welcomed the funding saying, “I am very pleased that the OPW Minister, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has given funding approval to Leitrim County Council for this flood mitigation project.These important works will included the removal of vegetation and blockages alongside the channel and improve bed level gradient.

“We all know the devastating impact flooding has caused to the local communities and I want to commend the Government’s strong commitment to providing significant investment in flood relief and mitigation programmes.

“This latest funding allocation follows on from a Government investment of €9m late last year to help advance flood relief schemes in Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim, Mohill and Dromod.”