Cloudy with patches of rain or drizzle today

Mostly cloudy today with scattered patches of light rain or drizzle. More persistent rain will move in from the Atlantic during the late afternoon and evening. Maximum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate west to southwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Scattered outbreaks of light rain and drizzle across the country overnight but rainfall totals will be small. There will mist and drizzle along some coasts and on hills. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.