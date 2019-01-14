Main road into Carrick-on-Shannon closed until Thursday

Motorists are reminded that the R280 at Cartown is closed this week 10am- 5pm to facilitate tree felling.

Leitrim County Council will temporarily close to public traffic the Regional Road R280-3 at Cartown to R280–5 at Grange, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim to facilitate tree felling from its Junction with Local Road L7401-0 at Cartown, to the junction of Regional Road R299-9 at Grange, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

This temporary road closure will be during the hours of 10am to 5pm from Monday 14th January 2019 to Thursday 17th January 2019.

Alternative Routes: Diversion for HGV's and through traffic will be via Regional Road R299, L-3408-0 and N4 between Grange and Carrick-on-Shannon and this route is via Castlecarra Road.

Diversions will be signposted.



Leitrim County Council would like to thank you for your co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.



