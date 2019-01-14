Two Carrick-on-Shannon businesses closed as Gardai investigate break ins

Aura Leitrim Leisure in Carrick-on-Shannon is closed this morning, Monday January 14 after a suspected break in.

Gardai are collecting evidence at the lesiure centre this morning after a suspected break in. The facility informed members on social media early this morning that they are closed and it is expected the centre will not open until lunchtime today.

Across the road from Aura, Carrick-on-Shannon Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic is also closed and sealed off.

Carrick-on-Shannon Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic said it is closed due to unforeseen circumstances and they hope to reopen this afternoon.

More details as we get them.