Jennifer Wrynne up for 'Girl Boss of the Year' award

Fashion hat designer and fashion influencer Jennifer Wrynne from Mohill is up for ‘Girl Boss of the Year’ in The Gossies 2019.

Hosted by James Kavanagh, the red carpet event takes place on February 2 at The Alex Hotel in Dublin 2.

Jennifer is up against some very big Irish names such as Pippa O’Connor, Suzanne Jackson and Marissa Carter as well as Aimee Connolly and Nikki Whelan.

The awards cover the best of the best in business, TV presenters, movie stars, singers and radio personalities, to the most popular stars of social media.

Jennifer told her fans, “What a start to 2019 Soooo excited to be shortlisted for “Girl Boss of the Year” at the 2019 Goss.ie awards. I’m shortlisted amongst some of the most amazing women I know in business. Such an honour. As I said in my Instagram stories, I feel a little out of my depth even being shortlisted in this category but it’s a massive compliment to me & my work. I am incredibly grateful.”

Vote for your favourite - obviously our Jennifer here.