Update: "Hallmark of professional gang" involved in Carrick-on-Shannon burglaries

Aura Leitrim Leisure and Carrick-on-Shannon Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic remain closed this Monday lunchtime as Gardai gather technical forensic evidence from both scenes. The two businesses were broken into last night or early this morning.

Leitrim Garda Superintendent Kevin English told the Leitrim Observer a sum of cash was taken from both premises, but neither business stores much cash over night.

At Aura Leitrim Leisure the alarm and CCTV were disabled and Superintendent English said the crime has a "hallmark of a professional gang." There were other areas damaged and "interfered with" at both businesses.

Aura swimming pool and leisure complex and Carrick-on-Shannon Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic informed their members and clients on social media early this morning that they are closed due to "unforeseen circumstances" and they had hope to open this afternoon.

Both buildings are sealed off from the public.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area last night or early this morning are asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 071 9650510.