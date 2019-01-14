Gardai renew appeal for information on fire at Shannon Key West Hotel, Rooskey

Superintendent Kevin English said the Gardai are still waiting to “establish the cause of the fire” at the Shannon Ket West Hotel in Rooskey last week although it is believed it started under “suspicious circumstances”

The Gardai are still looking for witnesses who noticed suspicious activity around the hotel and/ or village of Rooskey from 5.30pm to 8pm on Thursday, January 10. Gardai especially wish to speak to anyone who was on the Vistamed road from 7.15-5.45pm last Thursday.

Superintendent English said they are still waiting on the results of the technical examination of the scene.

Gardai confirmed that the security officer was in the building when the fire started and he raised the alarm immediately.

Superintendent Kevin English told the paper, “We are in no doubt that the quick reaction of Mohill and Strokestown Fire Brigade who immediately brought the fire under control, minimized what could have been substantial damage to the hotel.”

Also read: Minister for Justice says it is unclear when Rooskey will be able to accept new residents