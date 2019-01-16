Wrap up well today - cold weather and wintry showers are promised!

You will definitely be needing that heavy winter coat today, Wednesday, January 16, 2019, because, according to Met Éireann temperatures will remain cold all day.

The day is promising a mix of sunshine and showers, a few of which will be wintry. There is also a risk of thunder in some parts of Connacht.

Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees. Light variable winds at first, moderate to fresh northwest winds later.