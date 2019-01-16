Permanent GP service for Carrigallen must be restored without delay

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim Eamon Scanlon has called on the HSE to ensure that all the necessary steps are taken to ensure that a permanent GP is secured for Carrigallen without delay.

It is now five months since the village had a permanent GP service in place and while Deputy Scanlon welcomed the fact the HSE has undertaken a recruitment process for the permanent GP post and that an offer has been made, he said "I remain anxious that the post be filled as soon as possible".

“The HSE’s hope that the permanent post would be restored “in the coming months” is vague and I would like to see a more concrete timeline for that," he told www.leitrimobserver.ie.

“I appreciate that a locum service has been provided since last August, but a permanent GP will provide that element of continuity and familiarity that is so important to patients, especially older people. I will continue to pursue this issue with the HSE to ensure that this permanent post is established without delay”.