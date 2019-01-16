Diabetic patient waiting 18 months for delivery of insulin pump at Sligo Hospital

The diabetic dietician in Sligo University Hospital has been seconded to other duties in different parts of the hospital and, as a result, the diabetic clinic is being neglected, according to Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Kenny.

Leitrim's Deputy Kenny said: “Not only is the diabetic clinic in a glorified shed at the hospital site, but it is also understaffed to a ludicrous degree.

“There is one patient who has been prescribed the use of an insulin pump. The pump has been at the hospital for the last year and a half, but because there is no one to give him the required training in its use, he has not yet been given it.

“I have raised the issue of the dire accommodation in which diabetic patients are seen in Sligo and this new development is just another chapter in the sorry story of the deterioration of Irish health service under this government and its partners in Fianna Fáil.”

