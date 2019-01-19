Misty conditions this morning will take some time to clear says Met Éireann

There will be a misty start to today, Saturday, January 19, for most of Connacht. This will be slow to clear and showers will move in.

There will be some bright and sunny spells later today but temperatures will remain cold with a maximum of just 6 to 8C.

TONIGHT

Later tonight outbreaks of rain will push into Atlantic coastal counties and northwesterly breezes will increase moderate to fresh. Lowest temperatures will be around 1 to 6 degrees with some patchy frost.