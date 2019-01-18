Funeral arrangements for car crash victim

The woman who died in a single vehicle car crash on the Castlecara Road outside Carrick-on-Shannon yesterday, Thursday, has been named locally as Denise Elliott from Leitrim Village.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the scene this morning and the road remains closed.

Ms Elliott of Macken, Leitrim Village is survived by her loving partner Brian O'Connor and extended O'Connor family, sister Vicky, nieces, nephews, relatives, her work colleagues at Leitrim Office Supplies, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

She will be reposed at her residence on Saturday from 2 o'clock until 8 o'clock with removal on Sunday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo arriving for Mass of Christian burial at 11.30 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.

One way traffic system in operation via Leitrim Village.