Wrap up well because cold conditions are set to continue well into this week for Leitrim

Cold conditions are set to continue this week with temperatures barely topping 6C andovernight temperatures dropping to minus figures.

According to Met Éireann, Monday will be cold day and frost will only slowly clear in the morning. Moderate southwesterly winds will freshen ahead of a band of rain pushing into western areas in the afternoon and quickly spreading eastwards during the evening. The rain will turn to sleet or snow in parts of the north as top temperatures reach only 3 or 4 degrees there and elsewhere afternoon temperatures will be just 5 to7 degrees.

Monday night rain will clear to scattered showers and good clear spells. The showers could turn heavy or wintry, especially in the west and north. Lowest temperatures will fall to between -2 and +1 degree with frost and winds will be mostly moderate westerly.

Tuesday will be another cold day with scattered showers and sunny spells. Some of the showers will turn wintry as top temperatures only reach around 3 to 6 degrees in moderate west to northwest wind.