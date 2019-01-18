Man questioned after €25,000 drug find in Sligo
Drugs with an estimated street value of €25,000 have been seized during a garda operation in Sligo.
A man was arrested and questioned after drugs were seized near Collooney, Sligo in the early hours of Thursday, January 17, 2019, following a Garda Operation.
Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit observed a vehicle being driven in suspicious manner yesterday morning. When Gardaí went to make enquiries the driver failed to stop. He was apprehended a short time later.
The accused man had a quantity of illegal drugs, which is subject to analysis, is believed to have a street value of €25,000.
The Driver was also found to be a disqualified at the time. He was arrested for Sale and Supply of Illegal Drugs and detained at Ballymote Garda Station for questioning. He has since been released, and a File is being prepared for the DPP.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on