€22,000 approved for new social enterprises

Additional funding of €22,000 will be made available for new social enterprises in County Leitrim.

The Community Services Programme (CSP) supports community organisations to provide local social, economic and environmental services through a social enterprise model.

The latest beneficiaries are:

· Bee Park Resource Centre Company - €3,300

· Drumkeerin Handball Sports & Leisure Company - €2,200

· Drumshanbo Community Childcare Facilities Company - €2,200

· Mohill Family Support Centre Company - €2,750

· North Leitrim Glens Development Company - €3,850

· Rossinver Community Development Company - €2,200

· Rossinver Youth Project Leitrim - €2,200

· The Organic Centre Company - €3,300.00

“The CSP focuses on service delivery to disadvantaged communities and target groups, helping to address disadvantage and long term unemployment. The programme targets communities where public and private sector services are lacking, either through geographical or social isolation or because demand levels are not sufficient.

“The funding will support social enterprises that provide employment opportunities for specific disadvantaged groups and categories of people, such as the long-term unemployed,” said Senator Frank Feighan in welcoming the funding.