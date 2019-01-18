Update: Carrick-on-Shannon road reopened following forensic investigation

The Castlecara Road in Carrick-on-Shannon has reopened to vehicles following a Garda forensic investigation.

A woman who died in a single vehicle car crash on the Castlecara Road outside Carrick-on-Shannon yesterday, Thursday January 18. Gardai have confirmed the woman as Denise Elliott from Leitrim Village, who was in her mid 60s.

Garda forensic collision investigator examined the scene this morning and the road was closed to traffic.

Ms Elliott of Macken, Leitrim Village is survived by her loving partner Brian O'Connor and extended O'Connor family, sister Vicky, nieces, nephews, relatives, her work colleagues at Leitrim Office Supplies, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

She will be reposed at her residence on Saturday from 2-8pm with removal on Sunday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo arriving for Mass of Christian burial at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.

