Garda appeal after BMW stolen in Carrick-on-Shannon

Gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim are appealing for help in tracing a white, BMW 520 stolen from the town over the weekend.

The registration of the vehicle is P16 KMG. It is pictured below.

If you have any information in relation to this matter contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 071-9650510 or your local Garda Station.

Alternatively, you can call in confidence via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.