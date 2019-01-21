Tributes paid to the late Very Reverend Daniel Sheridan

The Very Reverend Daniel Sheridan, former Parish Priest of Killeshandra, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of the College View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Saturday 19 January 2019.

Tributes has been paid to the 75 year old priest from around the Kilmore Diocese.

Pre-deceased by his parents Celia (née McGovern) and John Sheridan and by his brother Michael.

Sincere sympathy and deepest condolences are extended to his sisters Mary and Julia, brothers Paddy and John James, aunt and godmother Mary Anne O’Neill, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives and friends as well as to his friend and classmate, Bishop Leo O’Reilly, Bishop Emeritus of Kilmore, his brother priests in the Diocese of Kilmore and elsewhere, as well as his former parishioners in the parishes where he served.

Fr. Dan will repose in St. Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra today Monday 21 January 2019 from 4-8pm and again on Tuesday 22 January 2019 from 12 noon until 7pm.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon in St. Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra on Wednesday 23 January 2019 followed by burial at St. Patrick’s Church, Glangevlin.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Cavan.