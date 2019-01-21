Status Yellow: Ice and snow warning issued for Leitrim

Met Éireann has issued as Status Yellow snow and ice warning for tonight (Monday, January 21) and into tomorrow.

Icy and slippery conditions expected due to accumulation of ice and snow on untreated surfaces.

Scattered sleet and snow showers most frequent across Ulster and Connacht will occur but some showers penetrating into central and eastern areas at times with the odd flurry further south. Accumulations generally 1-2cm expected. Wintry showers becoming confined to northern areas by late evening

The warning remains in place until 7pm tomorrow (Tuesday, January 21).