Two Belfast plays in Roscommon Arts Centre

Roscommon Arts Centre are delighted to bring Belfast based theatre company, Prime Cut Productions and their critically acclaimed theatre double bill East Belfast Boy and Every Day I Wake Up Hopeful to stage on February 1.

Following on from the overwhelming success of Prime Cut Productions of RED which received four awards at the 2018 Irish Times Theatre Awards this double bill explores the complexities of male mental health in contrasting performative styles.

East Belfast Boy: Meet Davy. The things he sees. His streets. His mates. His girl and…the boys. With pumping techno, pulverising movements and street sharp poetry, East Belfast Boy is a rollercoaster ride and a cliche-free zone.



Every Day I Wake Up Hopeful: Malachy has made a decision, perhaps for the first time in his life. Tonight is the night. He has six bottles of wine, a bucket of chicken and he wants to talk about it. Funny and powerful story about a man facing an epic mid-life crisis.

The double bill is on Friday, February 1 from 8pm, tickets are €16/€14 on 09066 25824.