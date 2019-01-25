Take a voyage of discovery in Carrick-on-Shannon

The Dock in Carrick-on-Shannon invites you to join them for a screening of an epic 2,500 km modern day Celtic odyssey, The Camino Voyage documentary on Thursday, February 7 at 8pm.



The documentary covers the 2,500 km voyage from Ireland to Santiago de Compostela (which took place for 6 weeks each year over 3 years; 2014, 2015 & 2016).



With Glen Hansard, Brendan Begley, Danny Sheehy, Liam Holden and Brendan Moriarty this intimate documentary charts the trials and tribulations of a voyage that in the words of Danny Sheehy, took “sweat, blood and blisters to complete while deepening and renewing friendships, creativity and spirituality in the process”.



Tickets are €9 on www.thedock.com