Legal agreement to purchase site for new St. Patrick's Hospital

Senator Frank Feighan received confirmation today from the Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly, that the legal agreement to purchase a site for the new 95 bed unit at St Patrick’s Hospital in Carrick-on-Shannon is being finalised.

“I raised this matter directly with Minister Daly in the Seanad this morning and he confirmed that the preferred site for the new building has been approved for purchase, subject to planning, by the HSE National Property Steering Group.

“Minister Daly informed me that the legal agreement in relation to the purchase of the site is currently being finalised and the project design team has been instructed to commence the design process. Funding is provided for in the Capital Plan to commence design following site purchase.

“I am pleased to get this confirmation today regarding the site as there has been some concern locally following a previously earmarked site being ruled as unsuitable for this €16m development.

“I now look forward to the site being handed over to the HSE as soon as possible in order to get this vital project up and running,” he said.