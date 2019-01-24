REVEALED: The shortlist for Leitrim's All Time Greats

Since its launch a few weeks ago, the search for Leitrim's All Time Great has certainly been generating some conversation with suggestions coming in from near and far.

Now the nominations are in and the shortlisting is revealed, as the Leitrim Observer prepares to find out who readers believe is Leitrim's All Time Great.

The search drew people from all sections of the community: business, charity, sport, entertainment and politics as well as historical figures.

Now that we have unveiled the final shortlist, we will launch our series of polls pitting our nominees head-to-head to make it to the quarter-final, the semi-final and eventually, the final in the coming weeks.

Could we see Sean MacDiarmada doing battle with John Joe McGirl? Who knows? All will be revealed this Friday with our live video draw!

It’s the ultimate quest for Leitrim's All Time Great and you, the reader, will decide who is truly worthy of this prestigious accolade.

To cast your vote in round one go to www.leitrimobserver.ie on Friday and get involved!

The following are the sixteen nominees for Leitrim's All Time Great - click on the name to read more about the nominee....

#1 Charlie McGettigan

#2 John Joe McGirl

#3 Seamus O'Rourke

#4 Tom Gannon

#5 Jimmy Gralton

#6 Frances Cryan

#7 Sean MacDiarmada

#8 Margaret of New Orleans

#9 Packy McGarty

#10 Eleanor Shanley

#11 John McGahern

#12 Padraig Griffin

#13 Eddie Leddy