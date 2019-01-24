Report 600 gardaí to be moved to the Border are entirely incorrect

A front page report in this morning's Irish Independent claiming that 600 gardai will be required to man the Border crossings in the event of a no deal Brexit has been described as "entirely incorrect" by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Commissioner Drew Harris, speaking at Garda Headquarters this morning, said, "Reports of 600 Gardaí to be moved to the border are entirely incorrect. I have not discussed this matter neither have I considered this proposal. The increasing deployment of Gardaí to all policing regions including the Northern Region is commensurate with a growing organisation.We continue to prepare for Brexit in line with Government Policy."

The report suggested such plans were discussed at a meeting in Garda HQ yesterday and raised fears such a plan would impact on the number of gardaí on the beat across the country.