Sinn Fein select three to run in Ballinamore
Sitting Leitrim County Councillor Brendan Barry
Sinn Fein have selected three candidates to run in the local elections in the Ballianmore Local Electoral Area.
They are Pat Gilhooley, along with sitting councillors Brendan Barry and Caroline Mulvey.
However despite local expectations Ballinamore woman Maureen Martin told the Leitrim Observer prior to the convention that she would not be running in the upcoming local elections which are due to be held in May.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on