Man bought Dolce and Gabbana shoes with stolen back card

A Latvian national living in Drumlish was ordered to repay in full the amount he stole using a bank card in Carrick-on-Shannon to avoid jail time by Judge Kevin Kilrane.



Aivis Zuaigznins, 25 Cairnhill View, Drumlish, Co Longford was charged with stealing a Bank of Ireland debit card from Aura Leisure Centre, Attifinlay, Carrick-on-Shannon on October 3, 2018.

He was also charged with dishonestly by deception using Bank of Ireland to process €770 from the account of Darren Cassidy to Dolce and Gabbana.



The court heard Mr Zuaigznins stole a bank card from Aura Leitrim Leisure, Carrick-on-Shannon on October 3, 2018.

He then dishonestly used the card to buy Dolce and Gabbana shoes to the tune of €770.



Solicitor Niamh McGovern said her client bought the shoes and had them delivered to his sister in Latvia.

She said it was an “opportunistic crime” and when questioned he co-operated fully with gardai and pleaded guilty.

Mr Zuaigznins is 40-years- old and married with two children. He has been living in Ireland for 14 years. His wife works and he takes care of the children.

The accused indicated a willingness to repay the money in full and told the court he could pay the amount in one week from his savings.



Judge Kevin Kilrane said this was not a victimless crime, “You and I pay for this crime through bank charges.”

He called it a “nasty crime” and said Aura Leitrim Leisure and such places rely on the trust of their members.

Judge Kilrane adjourned the case to May 21 for full repayment and asked the defendant: “How do you explain this behaviour to your children?”

