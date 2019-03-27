Local road in Leitrim to close for a month to install new water main

Leitrim County Council has announced it will temporarily close to public traffic the local road L-3411-0 Eslin/Attimanus to facilitate the installation of a water main.

The road will be closed from it’s junction with the L-7438-0 to its junction with local road L3441-2. Proposed diversion for through traffic will be via Local Road L-7438-0 and Local Road L-3441-2 and L3441-3.

The proposed temporary road closures is to come into effect from 7am Monday April 29 until 6pm Friday May 24.

Any person aggrieved by the proposed decision to close the roads described may lodge an objection with the Director of Services, Economic Development, Planning, Environment and Transportation Leitrim County Council, Aras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on or before 4 pm on April 10.