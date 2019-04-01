Dervish to release new album this month

Irish Folk icons Dervish will release their new album The Great Irish Songbook on Friday, April 12.

The album features Dervish performing with over a dozen luminaries across an eclectic range of genres including Imelda May, Brendan Gleeson, Andrea Corr, David Gray, Steve Earle, Vince Gill, Rhiannon Giddens, Kate Rusby, Jamey Johnson, The Steel Drivers, and Abigail Washburn. The Great Irish Songbook shows the extraordinary scope of the album and the musicianship behind it.

The Great Irish Songbook is a fitting tribute to Dervish’s nearly 30 years in the business.The Great Irish Songbook delivers 13 of the most iconic and best-loved Irish Folk songs.

In assembling their line-up of featured guests, Dervish reached out to the many artists with whom they’ve bonded over a shared passion for Irish folk, then called on each musician to select their most cherished song within the genre. Recorded mainly at The Magic Room in Sligo, the finished product finds each collaborator imbuing the album with their own distinct sensibilities while lovingly upholding the time-honored character of the songs. The Great Irish Songbook both preserves the spirit of each song and brings a new vitality to iconic traditional songs of their homeland.

Dervish The Great Irish Songbook track listing:

1. The Rambling Irishman featuring Cathy Jordan

2. There's Whiskey in the Jar featuring The SteelDrivers

3. Molly Malone featuring Imelda May

4. The Galway Shawl featuring Steve Earle

5. She Moved Through The Fair featuring Andrea Corr

6. The Rocky Road to Dublin featuring Brendan Gleeson

7. Down by the Sally Gardens featuring Kate Rusby

8. On Raglan Road featuring Vince Gill

9. Dónal Óg featuring Cathy Jordan

10. The Fields of Athenry featuring Jamey Johnson

11. The May Morning Dew featuring Rhiannon Giddens

12. The West Coast of Clare featuring David Gray

13. The Parting Glass featuring Abigail Washburn