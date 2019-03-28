Leitrim deaths - Thursday, March 28, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Eileen Dolan (née Smith), Cloonslanor, Strokestown, / Irishtown, Athlone, Westmeath

After a short illness. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Elisabeth, sisters Vera and Ann. Loving wife of John P. and much loved mother of Dermot, Allen, Johnny and Kevin J. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters-in-law Róisín, Julie, Kerry and Johnny's fiancée Cathy, her nine adoring grandchildren, brothers Jimmy and Johnny, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Thursday, March 28th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Hugh Brendan McGauran Lowerybane, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

Hugh Brendan McGauran Lowerybane, Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Peacefully. Funeral arrangements to follow. House strictly private. Enquires to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek on 077 0321 0437.

Kayleigh Regan, Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon

Kayleigh Regan, Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon, 26th March 2019. Deeply mourned by her loving parents Tony and Claire, sister Lydia, brother John, cherished nephew Max, fiancé Jamie, uncles, aunts, relatives, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Removal on Thursday afternoon to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm with interment afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. House strictly private on Thursday morning please.

Donations, if desired, to Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust and the Mayo Roscommon Hospice c/o Higgins & Sons Funeral Directors. Family flowers only, please.

Hugh Higgins, Drumadorn, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Hugh Higgins of Drumadorn, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday 26th March 2019 at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife; Maureen, sons; Padraig (Mullaghbrack), Timmy and Kevin (Drumadorn), daughters; Fiona Donohoe (Ballinamuck) and Katie Nevin (Cavan), sons-in-law; Brian Donohoe and Gerard Nevin, daughter-in-law; Miranda Graham, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone on Thursday at 8pm with Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Medical 1, Cavan General Hospital c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone. House strictly private at all times please.

May they all Rest In Peace.





