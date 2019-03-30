Debs party caused damage to Carrick takeaway

Four defendants who appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week arising out of an incident at Apache Pizza on April 28, 2017 were given the benefit of the Probation Act by Judge Kevin P Kilrane.

Sgt Michael Gallagher informed the court on April 28, 2017 gardaí received a call to attend Apache Pizza, Quay Street, Carrick-on-Shannon where he said: “considerable damage was done.”

The amount of damage caused was estimated at €2,750 by the restaurant owners according to Sgt Gallagher.

Continuing his evidence Sgt Gallagher said: “There were no explanations. The defendants outlined their own parts. I think it was a collective order of food and confrontations began from there.”

Representing Dean Ruane, 19 Cois Abhainn, Kiltimagh; Conor Gallagher, Park Road, Kiltimagh; Robert Cunnane, Erriff, Ballyhaunis and Michael Keogh, Chapel St, Kiltimagh, who appeared charged with criminal damage at Apache Pizza, Quay Road, Carrick-on-Shannon solicitor Charlie Gilmartin said the defendants were in Carrick-on-Shannon for a pre-debs event in 360 nightclub.

Mr Gilmartin said: “I accept everything that has been said but there is a context.

“They had pre-ordered pizzas; 57 pizzas had been ordered but over 100 people turned up in the restaurant.”

The court heard there were incidents of throwing of food; a bottle of tomato sauce was thrown behind the counter; a barrier was pushed in front of the restaurant door and letters were taken from the restaurant's signage.

Mr Gilmartin continued: “The photos give the impression of a near riot situation.”

Mr Gilmartin added: “It was portrayed in the media as a very serious matter.

“The charges they face are relatively minor.” He added the full amount of compensation was available in court.

Mr Gilmartin referred to the photos that were handed into court saying: “The day after St Patrick’s Day in Kiltimagh looked a lot like these photos.”

Instructing each of the defendants to produce €500 and giving them the benefit of the Probation Act Judge Kilrane said: “I’ve heard a lot of matters here that I am concerned about. I appreciate there is no massive structural damage but they disrupted the business.

“This happened at 3am in Carrick-on-Shannon. This is shocking. It demeans the town and causes public disquiet among people living in the town.”

Ruling as outlined Judge Kilrane imposed the probation act “with some reservation” saying: “I don’t want to cause them undue damage.” The matter was adjourned until April 16 for the payment of monies.