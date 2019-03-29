Trend of urban raiders visiting Leitrim is going to stop insists Judge

“This man unfortunately represents a trend of urban raiders coming down from Dublin to steal and that is going to stop,” said Judge Kevin P Kilrane having heard evidence against Brian Darcy at last week’s sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Sgt Michael Gallagher gave evidence against Mr Darcy, 20 Alyward Green, Cappagh Road, Finglas saying between 8.50pm and 9pm on March 26, 2018 there was an incident of theft of gas cylinders from Kennedy’s filling station, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Gardai were notified and Sgt Mooney subsequently stopped the defendant on the Dromod bypass.

Sgt Gallagher added: “similar offences came to light afterwards.”

Defending solicitor Martin Burke said the defendant is 18-years-old and was 17 at the time of the offence adding: “He wasn’t alone but is the only person charged.”

He added: “He is happy to carry out a period of community service in lieu of a custodial sentence.”

Mr Darcy also appeared charged with the theft of three gas cylinders from Lunney's filling station on March 11, 2018 and the theft of €60 worth of diesel from Topaz N4 eastbound, Mullingar on the same date.

Adjourning matters until November 19 Judge Kilrane said: “If he does not turn up on that occasion he is going to prison.”

Judge Kilrane instructed Mr Darcy to stay out of counties Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon and Donegal except for court business.